U-12 teams named for ITF regional event

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has selected the national boys and girls teams for the ITF Asia 12 & Under Team Competition South Asia Regional Qualifying Event, scheduled to be held in Kathmandu from April 11 to 18.

According to a press release issued by the PTF on Friday, the trials for selecting the teams were conducted from March 9 to 11 at the PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad. Eight boys and five

girls were invited to the trials on the basis of their national rankings and recent performances. The PTF announced the final squads after the trials.

The boys’ team comprises Mohammad Aayan, Mohammad Faizan and Mustafa Uzair Rana, while M. Ibraheem Hussain Gill was named as the reserve player while the girls team includes Shahnoor Umer, Shahreen Umer and Wajeeha Fatima. Dua Yousuf was selected as their reserve player.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026