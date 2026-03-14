Man falls off train while making video

RAWALPINDI: A young man lost his life after falling from a moving train while making a TikTok video near Mandra on Friday.

According to the police, Hasnain Ali, 24, who worked as a junk dealer, was travelling from Peshawar to Lahore when he allegedly fell from the moving train while standing in the doorway and filming a video. He died on the spot after sustaining head injuries.

Rescue 1122, Railway Police Sub-Inspector Raja Arshad and Mandra police officials reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital.

Police officials said the deceased belonged to Sheikhupura and his parents live in Lahore.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026