Islamabad sealed amid Al-Quds rallies, heightened security

A road leading to Aabpara has been blocked while the other picture shows commuters stuck on Faisal Avenue in Islamabad on Friday where a trailer has been parked in the middle of the road as part of security measures. — Photos by Mohammad Asim & Online

ISLAMABAD: A number of areas and roads in the capital were sealed on Friday by placing containers and barricades to counter possible protests against the US and Israel’s joint attacks on Iran and to maintain law and order.

Senior police and administration officers said Friday was observed as Youm Al Quds and a couple of rallies were taken out in the capital, including from the high security zone.

The capital administration and police feared that such rallies might turn into protests against the US and Israel.

It was also suspected that the rallies might turn violent and the protesters would march towards the Diplomatic Enclave, which houses embassies, high commissions and foreign missions.

Over 3,500 police personnel deployed, major roads closed to prevent protests and maintain order

Moreover, keeping in view the law and order situation that occurred in the capital two weeks ago during a similar protest, the police and administration decided to seal areas and roads in the high security zone.

The Red Zone of the capital was completely sealed. All entry points, except one from Margalla Road, to the Red Zone were closed by shutting gates installed there or by placing containers. Iran Avenue was also closed in the same manner.

Chand Tara Flyover on Srinagar Highway to Serena Chowk, Aabpara Suhrawardi Road, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Flyover to Jinnah Avenue, Kulsoom Plaza Chowk to Seventh Avenue Bridge, Fazal Haq Road to Express Chowk, the road from Haji Camp Chowk to Islamabad Chowk, IJP Road to Gundam Gomad, the service road leading from Nescom to I-10, I-8 to IJP double road, Club Road (single side) from Rawal Dam Chowk to Kashmir Chowk, and Park Road (single side) from Shahzad Town to Musharraf Chowk were also completely closed.

Besides, restrictions were imposed on parking at some spots in Blue Area and its adjacent localities, including the new and old emergency wards of Polyclinic.

Shops and offices in Aabpara and Blue Area were forcibly closed by police and the administration before Friday prayers.

About 3,500 well-equipped policemen were deployed in different areas and roads of the capital to ensure security arrangements and maintain law and order.

Strict checking was conducted at all entry and exit points of the capital. In addition, special checkpoints and halting points were established on a number of roads in the capital.

Following special directions from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police made security arrangements across the city for Friday prayer congregations and Youm Al-Quds processions.

The IGP Islamabad, along with senior police officers, reviewed the security arrangements.

He met with police officers and personnel deployed on duty and instructed them to perform their duties with vigilance and dedication.

On this occasion, IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said checking was continuing at entry and exit points of the city to ensure effective security arrangements, while special checkpoints had also been established at several locations.

Active patrolling by Islamabad Police units continued throughout the city.

He further said the top priority of Islamabad Police was to ensure the protection of the lives and property of citizens.

Citizens were requested to cooperate with police officers and personnel on duty and report any suspicious person or activity to the Islamabad Police helpline “Pucar 15”.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026