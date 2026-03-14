E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Capital’s entry points to be reduced from 109 to 25

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:36am
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ISLAMABAD: The federal capital’s entry points will be gradually brought down from 109 to 25.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair.

Important decisions were taken for improvement of law and order and provision of better civic facilities in Islamabad.

The minister said strict monitoring at checkpoints and entry points should be ensured to make security foolproof.

He emphasised that checkpoints should not exist merely for the sake of checkpoints and that their real effectiveness must be visible.

He further stated that maintaining law and order in the federal capital must be ensured at all costs.

Mr Naqvi directed that the Red Zone be made fully operational in practical terms and instructed the authorities to devise an effective strategy in this regard.

He also directed that steps be taken to improve the standard of facilities and services in the city.

Mohsin Naqvi said assistant commissioners would be responsible for the city’s cleanliness and removal of encroachments.

He also ordered immediate removal of unnecessary items from the city’s major roads.

Mohsin Naqvi added that the administrative staff would be fully supported to ensure the development of the city and the enforcement of law.

The meeting was attended by the chief commissioner, inspector general Islamabad police, deputy commissioner, DIGs, SSPs, SPs, and all assistant commissioners.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

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