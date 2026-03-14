Unable to get amenity land from housing societies, CDA continues drive against slums

Authority is actively pursuing transfer and acquisition of amenity plots from private housing societies, says official

By Kashif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: At a time when the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is carrying out anti-encroachment operations with special focus on illegal slums, 15,000 kanals amenity and road land is yet to be transferred to it by housing societies.

According to CDA’s rules, 34 societies/schemes were supposed to transfer amenity land in the name of the civic agency for further utilisation. However, despite the passage of years, CDA has failed to get the land. There are reports that many societies have already eaten up the land after carving out plots.

On the other hand, after removing illegal Muslim Colony in Bari Imam area, CDA is conducting an operation against illegal Rimsha Colony at H-9 and Shapar Colony of G-7, where in the first phase makeshifts shops have been demolished.

According to slum dwellers, CDA is planning a full-fledge operation against the two slums. The other day, hundreds of slum dwellers brought out a rally against CDA against their expected eviction.

The Human Right Commission Pakistan (HRCP) also issued a statement in favour of slum dwellers.

Pakistan People’s Party Human Rights Cell and the Catholic Church leadership have condemned the CDA’s plans to demolish several kutchi abadis in the federal capital, including Rimsha Colony and Allama Iqbal Colony. In a joint show of concern, Tariq Mehmood Ghouri, Information Secretary of the PPP Human Rights Cell, and Father Sylvester Joseph, representing the Archbishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi Diocese, Dr Joseph Arshad, characterised the looming eviction threats as an act of brutality against the city’s most vulnerable working-class residents.

Mr Ghouri stated that the residents of these colonies, many of whom belonged to religious minorities and had served the capital for decades as essential workers, were being treated as encroachers on the very land they were forced to occupy due to previous displacements.

Archbishop Arshad urged authorities to adopt a compassionate approach. He noted that Rimsha Colony in particular had become a sanctuary for those displaced by past crises and that a sudden crackdown would lead to a humanitarian emergency.

“Retrieving state land is a good step of CDA. No one is above the law whether he/she belongs to slums or housing societies. Action should be taken against all. But on humanitarian ground, action should be started from housing societies to retrieve amenities land,” said Azhar Ali, a resident of G-7.

Another citizen, Masood Khan said land should be retrieved from illegal slum dwellers and housing societies. “In case of slums, initially they started with a few houses and within short times saw growth, destroying environment. In many such slums, the residents include well-off people as luxury cars could be seen outside their houses particularly at Zero Point area. We are not in support of encroachment by slum dwellers, but action should also be taken against big-fish first [housing societies],” he said.

In December last year, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had pointed out 15000 kanal amenity land and extended its support to CDA to get the land transferred.

Amenity plots are meant for parks, schools, mosques, roads, etc., and as per CDA’s regulations, this land was supposed to be transferred in the name of CDA by housing societies.

However, in many cases, sources said, housing societies after carving out plots on amenities land sold them out in the market. Sources said that 34 housing societies have yet to transfer 15,000 kanals in favour of CDA.

In December, on the recommendation of NAB, CDA had decided to introduce new regulations to manage housing societies and apartment projects. Under these regulations, besides other initiatives, only plots and apartments included in the layout plan of a scheme will be allowed for sale.

When contacted, CDA spokesperson Shahid Kiani categorically rejected the impression of adopting any dual standards in the operations. The actions being taken against housing societies regarding amenity plots and against illegal kutchi abadis are part of the same commitment to enforce the law, protect the master plan of the city and ensure the rights of the citizens are upheld.

“About amenity plots, it is incorrect to state that CDA is not taking action. The Authority is actively pursuing the transfer and acquisition of amenity plots from private housing societies. CDA has initiated strict action against all defaulting societies that have failed to transfer these amenity plots. As a result, the No Objection Certificates (NoCs) of these societies have been cancelled. The offices of these societies have been sealed, and in some cases, their main access roads have been blocked to prevent further illegal commercial activity. Several of these societies have approached the courts and obtained stay orders from the relevant judicial forums. The matter is now sub judice for those specific cases. Meanwhile, a few other societies have opted to comply and have applied for the restoration of their NoCs by fulfilling the requirements.”

Regarding slum, CDA clearly distinguishes between recognised and illegal settlements. There are about 10 recognised kutchi abadis in the federal capital.

Out of these, four have already been resettled under various government policies. All other settlements, including the one referred to as Sharper Colony, are illegal.

CDA’s Enforcement Directorate is conducting operations across the board against such illegal occupations and settlements, he added.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026