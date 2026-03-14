E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Robbers, burglars strike at five places

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:36am
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ISLAMABAD: Robbers and burglars struck at five places, including near a police picket, and made off with cash and valuables worth millions of rupees, police said

In the first incident, a gang of robbers snatched a motorcycle and a mobile phone from a man near a police picket in Faizabad. Abdullah was moving on the Expressway on a motorcycle when four armed persons intercepted him when he crossed Faizabad Bridge.

The gunmen held him up at gunpoint and took away his bike and mobile phone.

Robbers looted a motorcycle, a mobile and cash from a man at G-10/3.

Three persons armed with weapons intercepted Hamza Rafiq when he was travelling towards G-11 from G-10 on Ibn-i-Sina Road.

The gunmen held him up at gunpoint and robbed him of the bike, mobile phone and Rs35,000 cash.

In another incident, armed men snatched a mobile phone from Saheer Jawad at Judicial Colony.

Meanwhile, burglars stole cash and valuables worth Rs2.16 million from a house. The police said burglars broke into the house of Syed Baber Hassan when the residents were away and also stole cash and gold ornaments worth Rs2.16milion.

Similarly, burglars stole cash and valuables worth Rs700,000 from a house at Noon. Mohammad Mansoor told the police that the thieves stole Rs40,000 cash, 1.5 tola gold ornaments and 1.5 tola sliver ornaments.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

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