Meaningless debates?

From the Newspaper Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 09:02am
THIS refers to the letter ‘Wasting time in futile debates’ (Jan 11), which argued that debates about the existence of a Creator are pointless because people are emotionally attached to their beliefs and are unlikely to change their views. I agree that the subject is not appropriate for formal debates where the pursuit of truth is rarely the goal, and both sides try primarily to win the argument on the day. However, I believe that the question itself is one of the most important questions of our time. It cannot simply be brushed aside.

Yes, human beings are emotional, but they are also rational. Apart from a small number of theists or atheists who frame this discussion as an ‘us vs them’ battle, a large segment of the population is either agnostic or has never given this question serious thought.

Besides, although the Creator cannot be fully comprehended, humans can reflect upon His attributes, His commandments and His guidance. This requires extensive and open discussions rather than silence or dismissal. It is a question that each of us should confront with complete honesty.

Saad Ali
Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

