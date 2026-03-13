PR to take austerity measures amid fuel crisis

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) on Thursday announced taking various austerity measures following the fuel crisis caused by the ongoing US, Israel-Iran war amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a notification, the department has announced a reduction of fuel provision by fifty percent for the next two months for official vehicles in the use of all PR’s functionaries serving in the federal and provincial establishment, excluding operational vehicles such as buses, ambulances, motorbikes, etc.

Moreover, 60 per cent of the official vehicles would be grounded with immediate effect for a period of two months. It said that car-pooling would be promoted whereas account officers shall ensure implementation of these measures. The officers working in BS-20 and above (or equivalent), or those with a monthly salary of PKR 300,000 or more, irrespective of pay scale, may voluntarily forgo two days salary.

The other austerity measures include a twenty percent reduction in Non-EFE budget for the fourth quarter, complete ban on new vehicle purchases till June2026. Similarly, a ban will also be followed for the purchase of all new durables till June 2026, whereas the IT procurements shall be allowed only after scrutiny by NITB and approval of the Austerity Committee.

There will also be a ban on foreign travel on official visits (except obligatory visits) by the senior and junior officers whether funded by the government or any other source. The minister, like other ministers, shall travel only in the economy class. Rightsizing exercises similar to that of the federal government will continue in railways.

Physical meetings will also remain banned. All meetings shall be conducted through virtual or online platforms to reduce travel and lodging expenditure.

The judiciary will be approached to adopt ways and means to reduce the number of persons required to be present for court hearings. No official dinners shall be hosted, except in the case of visiting foreign delegations. Seminars, training and conferences, expected those funded by the government, shall be subject to prior scrutiny by a designated committee.

The PR’s venues such as auditoriums, committee rooms, and other official facilities shall be utilised for such events, it said.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026