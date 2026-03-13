Beautification drive announced for Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore on Thursday ordered the launch of a comprehensive beautification and civic improvement drive in Muzaffarabad and announced that a major agricultural conference would be held next month to devise strategies for modernising the farming sector and addressing farmers’ issues.

The directions came during two separate meetings chaired by the prime minister at the state capital, where officials reviewed plans for urban development and measures to promote agriculture.

At the meeting on Muzaffarabad’s beautification, officials briefed the prime minister on various proposals aimed at improving the city’s appearance and civic infrastructure. These included upgrading entry points to the capital, improvement of main roads, better traffic management, development of urban infrastructure, increased plantation, installation of signboards and light poles, wall paintings depicting Kashmiri culture and history, decorative lighting on bridges, construction of footpaths, improvement of the drainage system, maintenance and installation of streetlights and strengthening of the waste management system.

The meeting decided that maximum work should be carried out with minimal expenditure to bring visible improvement in the overall condition of the city. It was also agreed to constitute a special committee under the supervision of the Muzaffarabad commissioner to oversee and ensure the implementation of the beautification initiatives.

The meeting further decided to immediately launch an anti-encroachment operation, improve traffic management and start a cleanliness campaign to enhance the capital’s order and aesthetics.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rathore said the capital represented the face of a state and therefore its beautification and improvement was a key priority of the government. He said that despite limited resources, effective planning and management could help make Muzaffarabad a well-organised and attractive city.

He also directed that available resources should be fully utilised for the city’s improvement and stressed that the murals at city entry points and inside the urban areas should prominently reflect Kashmiri culture and history.

In a separate meeting on agriculture, attended by Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Ali Shan Soni, Information Minister Rafique Nayyar, concerned government officials and representatives of farmers’ organisations, the prime minister was briefed on proposals for improving agricultural productivity and sustainability.

