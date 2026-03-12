Pointing out lack of quorum in NA, opposition blocks passage of bill seeking to upgrade FC to federal force

ISLAMABAD: The opposition on Thursday blocked the passage of a bill seeking the transformation of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) — a border security force — into the Federal Constabulary due to a lack of quorum in the National Assembly.

The development coincided with the lapse of an ordinance promulgated by the president in July last year, empowering the federal government to transform the FC into the Federal Constabulary to maintain law and order, supplement the law enforcement agencies and address the diverse security needs in a coordinated manner.

Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, who moved the bill in the House today, separately told Dawn that the ordinance was extended for 120 days in November and lapsed today.

The minister, however, expressed optimism that the bill will be passed by both Houses of Parliament in the upcoming sessions, which he said would most likely be convened after Eid.

Earlier, he moved the bill in the House through a supplementary agenda amid a protest from the opposition. Consequently, the legislative process had to be halted midway through voting on the bill, and even as several amendments to its various clauses, proposed by PPP’s Syed Naveed Qamar, were approved.

One of the key amendments moved by Qamar and approved by the House was the addition of a clause to subject the deployment of the FC to a request by the government concerned.

Meanwhile, the opposition continued to protest while Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah ignored their calls for a count of the members present in the House. The protesting opposition lawmakers also tore apart copies of the agenda.

Later, as the protest continued, Deputy Speaker Shah gave the floor to PTI-backed MNA Shahid Khattak, who pointed out the quorum.

Subsequently, it was concluded that the House was not in order and the chair had to read out the prorogation order.

The draft of the bill stated that the FC was originally established to maintain law and order in frontier and border areas, ensuring the security of these critical regions, and preserving public peace in remote territories.

However, the changing dynamics of national security, the increasing frequency of emergencies, natural disasters, civil unrest, and other emerging threats necessitated a more adaptable and versatile force to respond to such challenges, it added.

The bill also sought to shift all powers and assets of the FC to the Federal Constabulary.

The legislation was criticised for giving complete authority to the federal government to use FC across the country and for any purpose, in the name of security.