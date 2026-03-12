E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Youth killed, brother injured by tanker

Published March 12, 2026
LAHORE: A rashly-driven fuel tanker allegedly crushed to death a young man and injured his elder brother critically on Raiwind Road here on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place when two brothers Sohaib Arshad (26) and Danish Arshad (23) of Kasur were on their way by a bike to purchase a laptop from a person.

The accident claimed life of Danish on the spot as he suffered multiple head and chest injuries.

Reports suggested that Sohaib was also found in a pool of blood on the spot followed by multiple head and bone fractures.

A Rescue 1122 ambulance rushed them to a local hospital at Raiwind from where the doctors confirmed death of one of them and referred the other to a tertiary hospital for critical and emergency head surgery.

One of their relatives said that Danish and Sohaib had recently established a successful business and his father was planning to marry them after Eidul Fitr.

On the day of the incident, he said, Sohaib and Danish told their father that they required a laptop for the business and told him that they were going to Lahore on a bike to purchase it from a person.

He said Arshad suggested his young sons to go by a car rather taking a risk of using motorcycle.

However, the young boys assured that they would come back soon and the bike would be a better option to reach the destination early.

As they left Kasur, Arshad got a disturbing call regarding the fatal accident a few hours later.

The LGH doctors told the family that the condition of Sohaib was highly critical.

They amputated an arm of the injured young man and put him on a ventilator following profound head injuries.

The family was told about 10 to 15 per cent chances of his survival.

The police claimed they have taken the tanker driver into custody.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

