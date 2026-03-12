E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Tashkent governor calls on Nawaz, Maryam

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:24am
LAHORE: PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met Governor of Tashkent Region Zoir Mirzaev, who called on them along with a seven-member delegation here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to declare Punjab and Tashkent as sister provinces and decided to form a special committee to advance bilateral cooperation.

They discussed opportunities for collaboration in tourism, agriculture, livestock, meat processing, beverages, citrus fruit and other sectors.

A proposal from Uzbekistan to establish a Babur Park in Lahore also came under consideration. The Tashkent governor praised the restoration of Mughal-era heritage sites in Lahore and commended the efforts of the government in preserving historical landmarks.

Governor Mirzaev conveyed a message of goodwill from the president of Uzbekistan for the people of Pakistan. Maryam Nawaz thanked him for the sentiments and accepted the invitation to visit Uzbekistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Nawaz said the people of Pakistan took pride in Uzbekistan’s rich cultural and scholarly heritage, noting that Samarkand had historically been a centre of knowledge and learning.

He said the first Mughal emperor came to the subcontinent from Fergana valley and that his remarkable rule continued to be remembered in history. Governor Mirzaev expressed optimism about expanding social and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

He said Uzbekistan offered significant opportunities for collaboration in sectors including tourism, pharmaceuticals and agriculture, adding that demand for textiles — particularly polyester — was high in Uzbekistan and Pakistani companies would be welcomed for joint ventures.

The chief minister said Uzbekistan was a brotherly country and emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral social and economic ties.

She said that her affection for Uzbekistan was inherited from her father Nawaz and her late mother.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

