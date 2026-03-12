Patwaris ordered to revamp revenue system

RAWALPINDI: Divisional Commissioner on Wednesday directed Patwaris (revenue officials) field staff to improve transparency and efficiency in the revenue system; otherwise, strict action will be taken against those who neglect their duties or delay in resolving public issues, and if necessary, they can also be suspended.

He stated this in a meeting held regarding the new land and revenue reforms in his office. All the heads of the concerned departments attended the meeting, while all the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of Rawalpindi Division participated in the meeting through video link.

During the meeting, Divisional Commissioner Abdul Aamer Khattak gave a review regarding the improvements in the land reforms and revenue system and also sought suggestions and opinions from all the participants in this regard so that the system can be made more efficient, transparent and people-friendly.

He said that the main objective of the new land reforms is to eliminate delays in revenue matters, ensure timely decisions of cases and provide immediate relief to the people.

The commissioner clarified that a system of fines and departmental action will be introduced against officers and officials who do not complete cases within the stipulated time to discourage unnecessary delays.

He said that under the new reforms, the process of unnecessary remands will be abolished so that unnecessary prolongation of cases can be stopped and decisions can be completed within the stipulated time.

The meeting also considered that cases of an identity or preliminary nature should be completed at the level of the deputy commissioner so that citizens do not have to go through unnecessary judicial stages; however, the parties will have the legal right to approach the High Court if necessary.

The commissioner further directed that the use of modern technology should be promoted in revenue matters, the digitalisation of records should be accelerated, and an effective monitoring system should be developed for immediate resolution of problems faced by the public.

Through land reforms, he said that the revenue system will be made more efficient, transparent and accountable so that timely and easy justice can be provided to the citizens in their land and property-related matters.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026