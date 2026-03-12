E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Police conduct search operation in Bannu

Our Correspondent Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:24am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BANNU: The Bannu police conducted a large-scale search and strike operation within the jurisdictions of Miryan and Havid police stations in order to strengthen the law and order situation in the district.

According to police sources, the operation was carried out in sensitive areas of the district on the basis of credible intelligence reports and security threats. The operation was specifically conducted in Mazanga area of Hovid police station and the areas falling under Miryan police station.

During the operation, drone cameras were used for aerial surveillance, while police personnel equipped with armoured personnel carriers and heavy machine guns cordoned off the area. Suspected hideouts and potential shelters were thoroughly searched to prevent their use for any unlawful activities.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

ERASING previously defined ‘red lines’, the brutal US-Israeli war on Iran has brought regional states face to...
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe