Police conduct search operation in Bannu

BANNU: The Bannu police conducted a large-scale search and strike operation within the jurisdictions of Miryan and Havid police stations in order to strengthen the law and order situation in the district.

According to police sources, the operation was carried out in sensitive areas of the district on the basis of credible intelligence reports and security threats. The operation was specifically conducted in Mazanga area of Hovid police station and the areas falling under Miryan police station.

During the operation, drone cameras were used for aerial surveillance, while police personnel equipped with armoured personnel carriers and heavy machine guns cordoned off the area. Suspected hideouts and potential shelters were thoroughly searched to prevent their use for any unlawful activities.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026