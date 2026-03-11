E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Body formed to survey proposed sites for new airport

Bureau Report Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:08am
PESHAWAR: The district administration on Tuesday formed a committee to survey the proposed locations for construction of the Peshawar International Airport.

A statement issued here said that decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Peshawar division commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud and attended by deputy commissioner Sanaullah and officials from Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

The meeting was informed that approximately 2,500 acres of land was needed for the new airport and that its location must be secure and away from the populated areas.

The meeting reviewed progress on identifying a new site for the airport and relocating the existing one.

The meeting decided that a detailed feasibility report would be prepared for submission to the provincial government.

The meeting acknowledged challenges posed by the current airport’s proximity to the Peshawar city, including traffic congestion, security risks, and urban expansion.

The participants were informed about potential sites, including Mattani, Adezai, Surezai, Mamu Khatki, Naguman and Bara Akakhel.

The meeting formed a committee headed by additional deputy commissioner (general) and revenue officials, PAA experts, and technical advisers, to expedite the process.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled in three weeks to review the progress.

The statement said that the committee would survey these locations and recommend the optimal site to the chief minister and the chief secretary.

On the occasion, Mr Mehsud stressed the project’s importance for regional development, urban infrastructure, and security, calling for coordinated efforts to ensure its timely implementation.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

