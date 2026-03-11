Rs8bn mega sanitation project for Attock, Hazro announced

TAXILA:Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq announced a massive Rs8 billion water supply, drainage and sanitation project for Attock and Hazro, saying the scheme would significantly upgrade the civic infrastructure of the two tehsils and address long-standing sewerage problems.

He was talking to newsmen after chairing a high-level meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s OfficeAttock on Tuesday to review the project.

The meeting was attended bymember national assembly from AttockSheikh Aftab Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Aneel Saeed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Nosheen Israr, Assistant Commissioner Arif Qureshi, Chief Officer Sardar Aftab Ahmad Khan, PML leaderMalik Hameed Akbarand other officials.

Theminister said the project would be launched during the current fiscal year under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to strengthen local government institutions and ensure the provision of essential municipal services in both urban and rural areas.

He addedthat over 125kilometersof new sewerage lines would be laid in Attock and Hazro tehsils as part of the scheme, while the existing sewerage infrastructure would also be rehabilitated and cleaned to improve drainage efficiency and ensure safe disposal of wastewater.

The minister said that for the first time in the history of Punjab, a modern water drainage and sewerage system was being designed for these cities that would be capable of meeting the requirements of the population for the next 25 years.

He further disclosed that six large underground water tanks would be constructed to preserve rainwater, helping improve water management and reduce pressure on the urban drainage system during heavy rains.

Mr Rafiq directed the relevant departments to ensure strict monitoring and timely completion of the project, stressing that improved sanitation infrastructure was essential for public health, environmental protection and sustainable urban growth.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmad said the provincial government was taking concrete steps to upgrade civic infrastructure in Attock, adding that development initiatives under the provincial programme would bring lasting relief to residents and significantly improve municipal services in the district.

Deputy commissioner Rao Atif Raza while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the importance of the planned underground rainwater storage tanks, noting that the district administration had already taken initiatives during the previous year to preserve rainwater at various locations across Attock city. These efforts, he said, were aimed at recharging and sustaining the underground water table, and the proposed tanks would further strengthen the district’s rainwater harvesting and groundwater conservation strategy.

Later, the ministerperformed the ground breaking ceremony of the project. He alsovisited the District Council Stadium to review ongoing development works. He also inspected Raees Khana Market and Punjab’s first women’s bazaar, where he reviewed cleanliness arrangements and civic facilities, issuing instructions to the authorities for further improvement.

