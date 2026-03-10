E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Iran arrests 30 people, including foreigner, accused of spying

Iran’s intelligence ministry has announced the arrests of 30 people accused of spying, including one foreigner, on the 11th day of the Middle East war, AFP reports.

The foreigner, whose nationality was not revealed, “was spying on behalf of two Persian Gulf countries in the name of the American-Zionist (Israel) enemy” and was arrested in northeastern Iran, the ministry said in a statement published by the judiciary’s Mizan Online news portal.

The individual is accused of “transmitting to the enemy information about the location and movements of police and army forces” and military installations, the ministry said, without revealing when the person was arrested.

