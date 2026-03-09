Arrangements in place as Youm-i-Ali being observed today

RAWALPINDI: The district administration has made all security and other arrangements on Youm-i-Ali being observed on Monday (today).

In this regard, Punjab Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee for Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafiq met Millat Jafariya Pakistan leader Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi.

The minister expressed grief over the martyrdom of Iran’s supreme leader Syed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian citizens. He prayed for the high ranks of the martyrs.

Mr Rafiq said a series of meetings with scholars was being held on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Pakistan was the first to condemn the US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran. Every Muslim is saddened by the martyrdom of Iran’s supreme leader, he said.

He said Allama Naqvi always worked for the promotion of inter-faith unity. “There were protests in Punjab as well, but on the instructions of the chief minister we handled the situation with patience,” the minister said.

He said important days of Youm-i-Ali and Youm al-Quds were approaching. With tensions on the Pak-Afghan border, our security forces are fighting terrorists.

Under the leadership of the prime minister and the field marshal, the anti-national elements will be defeated, he said.

Due to the prevailing situation, there is a threat of terrorism. Extensive security arrangements will be made on the occasion of Youm-i-Ali and Youm Al-Quds.

Additional Secretary Home Department Abdul Rauf and other administrative officers along with focal person Shia Ulema Council Punjab Qasim Ali Qasmi and Syed Sikandar Abbas Gilani were present on the occasion.

Allama Naqvi said it was his responsibility to work for peace. “There is no sectarianism in Pakistan. We have always respected all religions. We have promoted tolerance and brotherhood by creating forums like the Milli Yakjehti Council.”

Mr Qasmi said the Punjab government had made excellent arrangements for people who were saddened and grief-stricken by the martyrdom of Syed Ali Khamenei.

“Other provinces should follow the example of the Punjab government. It is hoped that arrangements for the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali Al-Murtaza and Quds Day will also be made in a better manner,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-i-Nifaz Fiqah Jaffariaya (TNFJ) chief and Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi urged the government to ensure peaceful environment to observe the day.

According to an announcement by the head of TNFJ, mourning gatherings (majalis) and processions will be held in cities and towns across all four provinces, including Azad Kashmir and the Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to a statement issued by the Central Ayyam-i-Aza Committee, the gatherings and mourning processions will recount the life and character of Hazrat Ali (A.S).

In Rawalpindi, the historic central Taboot procession of the martyrdom of Imam Ali, established by senior mourners Babu Ghulam Mustafa Jafri and Jarrar Hussain Jafri, will emerge on Monday, 19 Ramazan, after Maghribain prayers following mourning gathering at Masjid Jafria Dhoke Ratta under the supervision of Anjuman Sadat-o-Momineen and Anjuman Farogh-i-Azadari. Allama Syed Qamar Haider Zaidi and Zakir Ghulam Fareed Jafar will address the gathering.

Central mourning groups of the Rawalpindi division will offer elegies and perform traditional Matam during the procession.

The procession will pass through its traditional routes and conclude at the time of Sehri at Imambargah Kashmirian Dhoke Ratta.

At an administrative meeting chaired by Regional Secretary of the Ayyam-i-Aza Committee TNFJ Shaukat Abbas Jafri and district president Malik Fakhar Ali Khan, the arrangements for the programmes were finalised.

In this regard, TNFJ’s subsidiary departments - Ibrahim Scouts, MO, and Mukhtar Students Organisation - will make special arrangements, including Sabeel-i-Hussaini, Azadari camps and medical facilities for chain-matam participants.

On the occasion of Yaum-i-Zarbat (the day commemorating the strike upon Imam Ali), another Taboot procession will emerge from the residence of Syed Qurban Hussain Kazmi located behind Darbar Sakhi Shah Pyara, and will conclude at the shrine.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026