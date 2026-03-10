US alerts staff, citizens in Pakistan of ‘danger from protests’

WASHINGTON: The United States has ordered staff from several missions across the Middle East, and in Pakistan, to evacuate or take precautionary measures as the war on Iran heats up.

On Monday, the US Embassy in Islamabad said it was restricting the movement of all US personnel in view of planned large-scale religious processions across the country.

“Large crowds and traffic congestion are expected, along with a precautionary security presence, an increased number of checkpoints, and associated disruptions to local mobile and internet networks in the region. Processions may cause traffic delays/detours due to closed or blocked roads in the vicinity of the event,” a statement from the embassy said.

While it did not go into details about the “likelihood, duration and severity” of any protests, the advisory also told US citizens to avoid large gatherings and remain aware of their surroundings.

Washington pulls all personnel from Riyadh embassy; asks citizens to leave southern Turkiye

It is pertinent to mention that Youm-i-Ali and Youm Al Quds will be observed in Pakistan on March 11 on March 13, respectively. “Large rallies, processions, and protests can be fluid in nature and even peaceful mass events can turn violent,” the statement said.

The US Consulates General in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar have already suspended services, following an incident involving US Marines shooting protesters in Karachi following the assassination of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

The mission has also urged its citizens to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive routine and security updates.

Meanwhile, the State Department has ordered all embassy staff to leave Saudi Arabia, while also advising non-essential staff to depart its consulate near the southern Turkish city of Adana, and urging US citizens to leave southeast Turkiye due to security risks.

The State Department said in a travel advisory it had “ordered non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks.”

The order indicated ongoing fears about strikes by Iran, as President Donald Tru­mp warns he is ready for weeks more of war and Tehran says it is ready to respond.

The US previously had given permission for non-essential staff to leave but did not require them to do so.

The State Department said it continued to warn Americans to “reconsider travel” to Saudi Arabia, though without cautioning against all trips to the kingdom, which has assiduously courted US businesses and politicians. Drones hit the US embassy in the Saudi capital Riyadh last week, and drones have also caused damage at the US embassies in Kuwait and the UAE.

Meanwhile, Washington has advised non-essential staff to leave its consulate near the southern Turkish city of Adana near a key Nato base and ordered US citizens to leave “southeast Turkiye”, the US embassy to Ankara said Monday.

So far, Turkiye appears to have been spared, despite the fact that US troops are stationed at several of its bases.

One is Incirlik air base, an important Nato facility that has been used by US troops for decades which is located just 10 kilometres outside the city of Adana.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026