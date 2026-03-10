CTD kills four terror suspects

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Four terror suspects were killed during an operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) near the border village of Juttar in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The CTD had received a tip-off that 15 terror suspects were present in the area and they had a plan to attack police and other law enforcement agencies.

According to a CTD spokesperson, during the operation, the terrorists opened fire, prompting a response from the security personnel. In the exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed while 11 of their accomplices fled.

Security forces recovered a large quantity of explosives and arms from the suspects.

The process of identifying the suspects is going on and a search operation has been launched in the area to apprehend the escaped suspects.

Meanwhile, the Border Military Police (BMP) seized 40kg of silver and confiscated a vehicle at the Bewata checkpost and handed it over to Customs.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026