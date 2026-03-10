Two dead, 19 injured in bus, truck collision

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two persons died and 19 others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a dumper truck near Rafhan Mills on the Jaranwala-Khurrianwala Road in Faisalabad on Monday.

The bus was carrying workers from their homes to the Arshad Textile Mills at Khurrianwala when the accident happened.

Both expired bus riders were identified as Saadi Ahmed (30) and Muhammad Bilal (28). All 19 wounded were shifted to Jaranwala THQ hospital. They were identified as Omar Hayat (24), Sharafat (28),Arsalan(25), Abu Bakr (24), Irfan (25), Nimra Waris (22), Zafar Iqbal (29), Shahid Liaqat(30), Akhlaq Ahmad (27), Parvez(25), Abdul Rehman (28), Naeem Shah (34), Muhammad Shahi (24), Bilal Munir (33), Khushi Muhammad (35), Nadeem (25), Shahid(31) and Akram (30).

SET ABLAZE: A motorcycle-rickshaw driver set ablaze his three-wheeler after traffic police issued a Rs2,000 fine ticket to him for violation of traffic rules.

Witnesses said the rickshaw driver repeatedly requested wardens to waive off the fine and explained his financial difficulties. However, when he could not arrange and pay a fine amount, his vehicle was impounded and shifted to the traffic police office. Frustrated by the situation, the driver sprayed petrol on his rickshaw and set it on fire. As a result, his three-wheeler was completely gutted.

After the incident, District Police Officer Sajid Hussain called the driver, paid his fine from his own pocket, and assured him of financial assistance.

RAPE SUSPECT: A rape suspect was arrested in injured condition at Pirmahal.

Police spokesperson Attaullah said Arouti police raided a house near twin canals to arrest the suspect. But he attempted to run away when the pistol in his pocket went off. As a result, he was critically injured and was shifted to the Pirmahal THQ Hospital. The suspect had allegedly raped a mentally challenged boy some days back.

SHOT: A man was shot by his son, daughter and son-in-law for property at the Biharipur locality of Mandi Faizabad police in Nankana Sahib.

The injured old man, Muhammad Yaqoob, was shifted to Nankana Sahib DHQ Hospital where doctors referred him to Mayo Hospital, Lahore.

The police spokesperson said a case was registered against Yaqoob’s son Abbas Akhtar, daughter Jamila and son-in-law Ghulam Abbas and their three other accomplices. Police arrested Jamila Bibi while raids were underway to arrest the other two suspects who escaped.

There were frequent quarrels between Yaqoob and members of his son and daughter and son-in-law and they had driven him out of his house a year back.

WALK: The staff and students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) held a walk in solidarity with the armed forces.

The rally was led by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali who said that the Pakistan forces were always at the forefront for the security, sovereignty and defense of the country.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026