LPG cylinder price ‘up by Rs1,300’ in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: In Sahiwal city, the owners of LPG outlets sharply increased the gas price illegally, pushing it up by Rs1,300.

Reports indicate that while the official price of an LPG cylinder was Rs2,660 a couple of days ago, consumers are now being charged Rs3,950 without issuance of any official notification by the government in this regard.

For the consumers, LPG is being sold at Rs4,00 per kilogram, nearly double the official rate of Rs226 per kilogram a few days back.

The sudden hike has triggered concerns among the consumers, who are already burdened by the rising petrol prices, particularly during Ramazan.

Despite the public outrage, the district administration is mum on the issue.

The increase is being viewed as a severe blow to household budgets, compounding the financial strain on the consumers.

Local sources blame five major LPG plants in the district, allegedly involved in unchecked profiteering, for the situation. Around two months back, the local administration had sealed two LPG plant for overpricing.

INJURED SUSPECT HELD: Ghaziabad police claimed to have arrested an injured suspect following a “shootout” near 163/11-L village late on Sunday.

According to the police, a patrolling team, led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Kashif Ali, receiveda call on the emergency helpline 15 regarding a robbery committed by three armed men. Acting swiftly, the police pursued the suspects and intercepted them near 163/11-L village.

Upon seeing the police, the suspects opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate.Following the exchange of fire, a suspect, identified as Sarwar, was captured in severelyinjured condition, while his two accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness, the police claimed.

The police also claimed to have recovered a stolen motorcycle and a 30-bore pistol from the arrested suspect. A Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured suspect to the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

Ghaziabad police registered a case under sections 324, 427, 353, 186 and 34 of the PPC and Section 13 of the Arms Ordinance, on the complaint of SI Kashif Ali. Teams have been dispatched to apprehend the fleeing suspects, the police add.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026