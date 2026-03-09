Rs1.47bn flyover in Shah Faisal Colony to be ready in 100 days: mayor

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Sunday launched a major development initiative aimed at easing traffic congestion in the city’s eastern corridor, with Mayor Murtaza Wahab formally laid the foundation stone of the Rs1.47 billion Azeempura flyover in Shah Faisal Colony.

The project is expected to be completed within 100 days and is designed to provide significant relief to commuters by streamlining traffic movement between Shah Faisal Colony and Shahrah-i-Bhutto.

Speaking to the media at the groundbreaking ceremony, the mayor said the flyover would provide significant relief to commuters travelling between Shah Faisal Colony, Korangi and surrounding localities, particularly those heading towards the airport corridor.

The Azeempura intersection has long been considered a major bottleneck, with daily traffic from residential areas and industrial zones converging at the signalised junction.

According to KMC officials, the Azeempura flyover will stretch approximately 700 metres, forming a grade-separated route that will allow uninterrupted movement of vehicles across the busy intersection.

The project is designed to directly connect traffic from Shah Faisal Colony to Shahrah-i-Bhutto, reducing waiting time at signals and improving travel for thousands of commuters who use the corridor daily, they added.

The mayor described the project as a practical solution to the long-standing traffic congestion faced by residents and workers commuting through the area.

He said the Azeempura intersection serves as a critical link between Shah Faisal Town and the industrial districts of Korangi, where a large number of workers and transport vehicles travel every day. With vehicles often forced to wait through multiple signal cycles, traffic flow has remained a persistent problem.

“Construction of the flyover has now formally begun and we will make every effort to complete it within 100 days so that the public can benefit from improved traffic movement as soon as possible,” he said.

According to the officials, the development scheme is not limited to the flyover alone. It also includes rehabilitation and widening of surrounding roads, drainage upgrades and improved street lighting.

They said that the work will cover the route from the Malir River Bridge to Shama Shopping Centre, ensuring smoother connectivity across the broader Shah Faisal Town area.

As part of the project, a 625-metre dual-track road will also be constructed linking Shahrah-i-Bhutto to the Shah Faisal roundabout. The roundabout itself will undergo reconstruction, while nearby parking areas and connecting roads will be improved to support better traffic circulation.

Infrastructure improvements are another key component of the scheme. The project includes the construction of new drainage lines and an enhanced rainwater disposal system aimed at preventing water accumulation during the monsoon season — an issue that frequently worsens traffic conditions in the area.

To improve nighttime visibility and safety, 93 streetlight poles fitted with 157 LED lights will be installed along the corridor.

The mayor said the initiative reflects a broader push by the city administration to accelerate development work across Karachi in 2026.

He said the KMC is prioritising projects that directly improve citizens’ daily life, particularly in areas where traffic congestion has long disrupted mobility.

The mayor also launched improvement and rehabilitation of Liaquat Road (Khokhrapar No.5 to Khokhrapar C-Area), Mehran Depot Road (Jinnah Avenue to Begum Khursheed Road), Hashim Raza Road (Jinnah Avenue to KTC Tea Company) and the improvement and rehabilitation of Jamia Millia Road, along with other development works.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026