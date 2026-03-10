E-Paper | March 11, 2026

5 children injured in quadcopter attack in KP’s Lakki Marwat: officials

Ghulam Mursalin Marwat Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 11:40pm
LAKKI MARWAT: Five children were injured in a quadcopter attack in the Takhtikhel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district on Tuesday, officials said.

Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Akhto Jan told Dawn that the attack, which took place in the limits of the Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police station, was believed to have been carried out by terrorists.

“Explosives dropped from the quadcopter injured five minors,” he said, adding that two of the injured boys were taken to a hospital in Bannu in view of their “serious condition”.

Separately, Rescue 1122 official Shadab Khan told Dawn that the three injured girls were taken to the tehsil headquarters hospital in Serai Naurang town.

SI Jan said that a police contingent reached the site of the incident and launched a search to locate the perpetrators. He said police were combing the area to search for the suspected terrorists.

Today’s attack comes around a month after eight minor boys were injured in a quadcopter strike in Lakki Marwat’s Takhti area.

A police official said at the time that the “terrorists targeted a football ground in the remote rural area with explosives that were dropped from a quadcopter”.

“The explosion resulted in injuries to eight minor boys who were playing there,” he said.

Terrorism in Pakistan, Counter terrorism
Pakistan

