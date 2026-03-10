E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Constable killed, two others injured in accident

Our Correspondent Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:02am
KASUR: A constable was killed while two other cops were injured in a road accident as the official vehicle they were riding on was hit by a truck at Habibabad bypass in the limits of Pattoki police station.

According to police, a team was on its way to Lahore High Court to present an accused. When reached near Habibabad bypass, a speeding truck hit their car. As a result, constable Shakeel Ahmed, Haider Ali, SI Mumtaz Qurashi and accused Muhammad Sarfraz suffered injuries.

The injured were rushed to the Pattoki THQ Hospital where constable Ahmed succumbed to his injuries. Police claimed to have impounded the truck and arrested the driver.

Police are looking into the matter. ENCOUNTER: An encounter between the alleged outlaws and police claimed life of a suspect on Monday on Raiwind road bypass near railway level crossing in the limits of Saddar police station.

Later, police claimed that the suspect was shot dead by his accomplices during an exchange of firing. None of the police official, however, injured in the shootout.

According to police, a team signalled three suspects riding a bike at a picket on Raiwind road. Seeing the police, the suspects opened indiscriminate firing that was retaliated by the personnel in self-defence.

Police further upheld that the robbers hid themselves in the nearby field and continued to fire on the personnel.

Police said when the dust settled, the officials found a suspect in an injured condition. Police also said that the injured succumbed to his wounds before he was shifted to hospital.

Police claimed that the killed suspect identified as Junaid, was shot dead by his accomplices. Police, however, did not claim, as it does in routine encounters, that the suspect was wanted in several cases.

Police have lodged a case and are looking for the escaped suspects.

