E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Silenced march

Editorial Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:43am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had gathered near the National Press Club to demand gender justice. Their supposed offence was participating in a peaceful assembly deemed unlawful under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code after the district administration denied a no-objection certificate for the march. Though all those detained were later released, the episode is troubling. The optics could hardly have been worse. Women demanding protection from gender-based violence and discrimination were rounded up by the very state meant to safeguard their rights. Even those who arrived at the police station seeking information about detained participants were reportedly held inside. Such heavy-handedness reflects a troubling pattern in Pakistan where the constitutional right to peaceful protest is routinely curtailed through administrative orders and policing tactics.

Section 144 exists for a reason. The state must have the authority to prevent violence or imminent threats to public order. Yet the provision has increasingly become a blunt instrument deployed to pre-empt dissent rather than address genuine security concerns. When peaceful gatherings are treated as law-and-order risks, the state effectively criminalises civic engagement. The Aurat March has, since 2018, become a visible platform for women and marginalised groups to raise issues that are often ignored: domestic violence, forced marriages and access to justice. Agree or disagree with the marchers’ slogans, their right to assemble and speak must remain protected. Democracies do not thrive by silencing voices that challenge prevailing social or political norms. Authorities often justify such detentions by citing the risk of confrontation with hostile groups. But the state’s responsibility is to protect peaceful demonstrators, not suppress them. Yielding public space to those who threaten disruption only emboldens intolerance. Pakistan’s democratic credibility rests on how it treats peaceful dissent. Release after arbitrary detention does little to restore that credibility.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran’s new leader
10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

MOVING to fill a vacuum created by the brutal assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Assembly of Experts...
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Dawn News English
Subscribe