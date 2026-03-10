Peshawar, Faisalabad to host PSL matches for first time as PCB announces schedule for 11th edition

Peshawar and Faisalabad would host HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches for the first time, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule for the 11th season of the country’s premier T20 tournament on Tuesday.

In a press release, the PCB said, “The 44-match PSL will take place across six venues from 26 March to 3 May.”

“Among the six venues – Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi – Faisalabad and Peshawar will host PSL matches for the first time,” it added.

As per the schedule, each team would play 10 matches, with the top four sides qualifying for the knock-out stage comprising qualifier 1, eliminator, qualifier 2 and the final, scheduled from 28 April to 3 May, it said.

It added that the final would take place at the PCB headquarters, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, May 3. The final would also have a reserve day, which is Monday, May 4.

As per the press release, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium would host 15 out of 44 matches, including the final, and Rawalpindi would host 11 matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium would hold six matches, Multan Cricket Stadium four, Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium seven; meanwhile, Peshawar’s Imran Khan Stadium would only get to witness a single fixture.

With the addition of two teams – Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindi Pindiz — the 11th season of PSL is set to kick off with eight teams for the first time from March 26, with a clash between defending champions Lahore Qalanders and debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in Lahore.