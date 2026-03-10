Stabbed to death

RAHIM YAR KHAN: An employee of the Sadiqabad Municipal Committee lost his life after he was stabbed during an anti-encroachment operation on Monday.

According to an official handout of the district administration, Asif was attacked with a knife by a vendor during an anti-encroachment operation. He was shifted to THQ Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa took notice of the incident and directed authorities to ensure early arrest of the suspect.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, the DC also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased employee.

Meanwhile, police have launched raids to arrest the accused, according to the Sadiqabad assistant commissioner.

As per some initial reports, a quarrel started between the vendor and Asif when the later allegedly beat the vendor.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026