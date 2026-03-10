Injured PO arrested after ‘encounter’

BAHAWALPUR: The Crime Control Department (CCD) claimed on Monday to have arrested in injured condition a proclaimed offender after an “encounter” in Vehari district, while his accomplice fled away.

According to CCD Vehari Saddar Circle, an encounter occurred between two suspects and a CCD patrolling team near 35/DB village.

The police say that during the crossfire between the two sides, one of the suspects suffered injuries, allegedly in the firing by his own accomplice and was arrested, while the other fled.

They say the injured suspect was identified as Umer Hayat, a resident of Jhaal Sial, who is a proclaimed offender involved in 18 criminal cases.

A pistol was recovered from the possession of the injured suspect, who was admitted to hospital. the police say.

The police say that a separate case has been registered against the fleeing suspect.

CONVICTION: Burewala Additional Sessions Judge Mohsin Kamoka handed down a drug peddler 14-year jail, along with Rs0.8 million fine.

According to the prosecution, Burewala Model Town police had arrested a drug trafficker, Fayyaz, a resident of Azizabad, in 2024 and after recovery of seven kilograms of ice heroin registered FIR No 628/24 against him and submitted the case challan in the court.

The judge also ordered that in case of defaulting on the payment of the fine amount, the convict will have to undergo an additional six-month imprisonment.

RAPE BID: Burewala city police have registered a case against two men on the charge of attempting to rape a minor girl.

According to Burewala DSP Rana Imran Tipu, two suspects -- Ali Hassan and Saifullah -- allegedly attempted to rape a six-year old girl ‘F’, a resident of Mujahid Colony.

The suspects, however, fled as locals gathered after hearing the girl’s screams.

He added that on the complaint of the girl’s father, a case was registered against the fleeing suspects, without making any arrest so far.

DEMAND: PPP south Punjab president and former Governor Makhdum Ahmed Mahmood has reiterated his demand for a separate Seraiki province.

In a statement issued in connection with the Seraiki Culture Day, Mr Mahmood referred to the PPP’s manifesto, which includes the demand for a separate Seraiki province to give a separate identity to the southern region and to redress the deprivations and injustices committed to its people in the past.

He added that a permanent solution to the problems of the Seraiki belt areas’ people was possible only when their right to own their resources would be admitted.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026