E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Audit points out ‘illegal deputations, promotions’ in EDB

Kalbe Ali Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 07:02am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Despite an audit objection and observations by a parliamentary committee, the Engineering Development Board (EDB) has failed to take action against officers working on deputation basis and promotions on non-sanctioned posts without proper authorisation, Dawn has learnt.

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has raised a serious objection related to unauthorised and irregular continuation on deputation, absorption, promotion against non-sanctioned post as well as promotions during pendency of inquiries.

The matter pertains to several officers of the EDB.

In one case, the audit observed that an official was “appointed as assistant manager (BS-17) in State Engineering Corporation (SEC)” on June 1, 1994, and was “transferred to the EDB on deputation as assistant general manager on July 6, 2001”.

The audit says that the officer continued to serve in the EDB beyond the maximum permissible deputation period of five years.

Established in 1995, the EDB is a subordinate department of the Ministry of Industries and its mandate includes policy formulation and their implementation to facilitate development of engineering industry in the country.

The audit report further stated that the said official had not provided any document to prove that he had been absorbed in the EDB.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries too has recommended the EDB to repatriate the said official and take disciplinary actions against other officers after holding inquiry against them.

“The main issue is that the ministry has been failing to manage its subordinate departments as per the rules,” said committee chairman Syed Hafeezuddin during a recent meeting, adding that, “there are serious allegations of corruption and mismanagement against the officer but he was made acting CEO in the past. This is unfair with the system.”

While there was no response from the EDB management, a senior official of the industries ministry acknowledged that the rules were not adopted but stated that the above-mentioned official had obtained a stay order from the court some three months back against his repatriation.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

Newspaper

Kalbe Ali is a senior staff reporter for Dawn based in Islamabad, with nearly 20 years of field reporting experience. He covers a diverse range of topics, including the internet, IT and telecom sectors, as well as religious affairs.

Kalbe Ali

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe