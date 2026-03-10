Audit points out ‘illegal deputations, promotions’ in EDB

ISLAMABAD: Despite an audit objection and observations by a parliamentary committee, the Engineering Development Board (EDB) has failed to take action against officers working on deputation basis and promotions on non-sanctioned posts without proper authorisation, Dawn has learnt.

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has raised a serious objection related to unauthorised and irregular continuation on deputation, absorption, promotion against non-sanctioned post as well as promotions during pendency of inquiries.

The matter pertains to several officers of the EDB.

In one case, the audit observed that an official was “appointed as assistant manager (BS-17) in State Engineering Corporation (SEC)” on June 1, 1994, and was “transferred to the EDB on deputation as assistant general manager on July 6, 2001”.

The audit says that the officer continued to serve in the EDB beyond the maximum permissible deputation period of five years.

Established in 1995, the EDB is a subordinate department of the Ministry of Industries and its mandate includes policy formulation and their implementation to facilitate development of engineering industry in the country.

The audit report further stated that the said official had not provided any document to prove that he had been absorbed in the EDB.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries too has recommended the EDB to repatriate the said official and take disciplinary actions against other officers after holding inquiry against them.

“The main issue is that the ministry has been failing to manage its subordinate departments as per the rules,” said committee chairman Syed Hafeezuddin during a recent meeting, adding that, “there are serious allegations of corruption and mismanagement against the officer but he was made acting CEO in the past. This is unfair with the system.”

While there was no response from the EDB management, a senior official of the industries ministry acknowledged that the rules were not adopted but stated that the above-mentioned official had obtained a stay order from the court some three months back against his repatriation.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026