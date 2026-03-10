Illegal timber seized, offenders fined in Jand

TAXILA: The district administration in Jand town of Attock district has seized a trolley loaded with illegally chopped wood, officials said on Monday.

According to official sources, the action was taken when Assistant Commissioner Jand Ahmad Ali Raza was present in the Khanda Abwal area during a crackdown against illegal petrol agencies. During the operation, a suspicious trolley carrying timber was stopped for inspection.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the wood had allegedly been cut from a nearby forest without permission.

The matter was immediately reported to the forest department, after which staff were dispatched to the site. During the operation, the authorities imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the persons responsible, while the timber was confiscated and taken into custody by the forest department.

Officials said the operation was part of broader efforts to curb the illegal cutting and transportation of timber in the area.

Residents and civil society members have long complained about the rampant felling of trees in and around Jand, with the timber allegedly being transported to neighbouring districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly Kohat.

The issue of illegal timber trade in Jand has also been highlighted in reports published by various newspapers in recent years, while several posts on social media have drawn attention to the alleged smuggling of wood from Attock to adjoining districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Environmental observers warn that unchecked tree cutting is damaging the local environment and could lead to long-term ecological consequences for the region.

Meanwhile, a local social activist who has been raising his voice against the alleged illegal logging and timber smuggling has reportedly faced threats. Sources claimed that the activist was warned of legal action and a prolonged court battle for highlighting the issue of illegal cutting of both state-owned and private trees and their alleged smuggling to nearby districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officials, however, maintained that the administration would continue strict action against those involved in illegal logging and timber transportation, adding that protection of forest resources would be ensured at all costs.

