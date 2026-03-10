Additional checkposts set up in capital amid security concerns: minister

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of the prevailing security situation, extraordinary measures have been taken in the federal capital, including establishment of additional police checkposts.

This was stated by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry during the question hour in the National Assembly on Monday. He referred to the ongoing tension with Afghanistan and said underage suicide bombers being used for terrorism posed a serious threat to the national security.

He said establishing additional police checkpoints in the capital had become unavoidable to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property. He said the government was extending full cooperation to the police and other law enforcement agencies.

To another question, the state minister said the leadership of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (F) faced security threats and had been targeted in several attacks in the past. He said even the party’s second-tier leadership had been targeted. Security agencies regularly inform individuals and political leaders about potential threats so that they can take precautionary measures and cooperate with security institutions.

Replying to A number of supplementary questions, the state minister said around 95pc of calls received on the police emergency helpline 15 were responded to, adding callers were generally satisfied with the response.

He said the government acknowledged the existence of corruption within departments but maintained a policy of zero tolerance.

He said details of officials who had been punished on corruption charges could be provided.

He informed the House that a dedicated women’s helpline 1815 had been established, which had received 9,534 complaints, of which 2,719 were resolved. He said entry points to the Red Zone in Islamabad were sometimes closed due to security considerations. He said the police and Safe City implemented multiple crime control and surveillance initiatives in the last six months.

The House was told that 108 gangs identified, 62 criminals arrested, including robbers and dacoits. He said Golden Hour Response System handled 353 critical incidents with rapid response, 1,633 cases were traced with Safe City surveillance and investigation support.

Moreover, Pukar-15 emergency service received 1,578,009 calls, 109,157 calls required immediate police response, 997,27 complaints registered through the emergency system, women helpline (1815) received 9,534 calls with 2,719 complaints resolved and 3,255 Al-enabled Safe City cameras used for continuous monitoring.

