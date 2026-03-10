CDA plans crackdown on encroachments along storm drains ahead of monsoon

ISLAMABAD: City managers on Monday decided to remove encroachments along nullahs to ensure the smooth flow of water during the rainy season and to map all areas where rainwater accumulated last year.

Last year, Islamabad faced unprecedented urban flooding in various areas, including Saidpur, the Sohan River and Nullah Korang. The capital has a number of nullahs running down from the Margalla Hills, many of which face congestion and encroachments on their banks by slum dwellers. Meanwhile, the right-of-way of the Sohan River and Nullah Korang is also facing alleged encroachments.

Apparently, learning a lesson from last year, city managers met on Monday to formalise strategies. Time will tell whether these steps prove effective during the rainy season, particularly the pre-monsoon and monsoon periods.

The meeting, presided over by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, was attended by board members, the director general of Capital Emergency Services, the director general of environment, officers from the engineering wing and officials from the Islamabad administration.

Civic body chief say pre-emptive measures should be proposed in light of last year’s experience

Mr Randhawa said the purpose of the meeting was to prepare in advance to deal with emergency-like situations during the monsoon. He said the Capital Emergency Service would play the lead role during the rainy season.

The CDA chief said pre-emptive measures should be proposed in light of last year’s experience.

Briefing the meeting, the director general of Capital Emergency Service said that, to enhance the capacity of its personnel, water rescue training had been conducted for staff by Chinese experts and the Pakistan Navy. Similarly, staff had also been trained to deal with flash flooding situations.

“During the briefing, it was informed that the measures taken before the monsoon season include the inspection and availability of flood-fighting equipment, and the initiation of the process for cleaning streams and nullahs,” said a press release issued by the CDA after the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the establishment of a flood control room for inter-departmental coordination, identification of low-lying areas and an effective warning system were among the pre-emptive measures regarding the monsoon season.

It was further informed that the Capital Emergency Service department had formed specialised water rescue teams consisting of 12 members.

Chairman CDA directed that illegal encroachments along streams and nullahs be removed before the monsoon and that the availability of equipment, including water pumps, be ensured to deal with any untoward situation in a timely manner. Mr Randhawa said the availability of dewatering sets should also be ensured.

He added that thorough planning and preparations before the arrival of the monsoon season were essential.

It is relevant to note that Islamabad, once known for its pleasant weather, has been witnessing the serious impacts of climate change for several years. Last year, besides urban flooding, the city also experienced an unprecedented heavy hailstorm that damaged a large number of vehicles.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026