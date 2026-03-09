KP cuts fuel allowance for govt vehicles, Punjab and Balochistan close schools amid global oil crisis

The governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan announced fuel-saving measures on Monday, including the closure of educational institutions and a reduction in fuel allowances for official vehicles.

The decisions to implement these measures come amid the global fuel crisis triggered by the US-Israel war on Iran.

KP govt’s decisions

The KP government decided to implement the measures for a period of two months, cutting the allowance for official vehicles by 25 per cent.

According to an official handout, the provincial cabinet met and approved the “Fuel Conservation and Responsible Governance Initiative”.

The statement quoted Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Shafi Jan as saying that the fuel conservation measures would be implemented for two months on the instructions of KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.

He said it was decided that the provincial government would continue to monitor the situation to see if the measures could be extended.

According to Jan, the provincial cabinet approved a 25pc reduction in the fuel allowance for government vehicles, which totalled a 50pc reduction as an earlier 25pc reduction had been in place since the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Jan added that the reduction would not apply to police, and rescue and law enforcement personnel.

It was also decided to introduce a “50pc work-from-home policy” for government departments, Jan said. He added that all government meetings would be conducted virtually.

He said that it was also proposed to keep educational institutions closed on Fridays every week and prioritise virtual learning.

The cabinet also decided to curtail the use of VIP protocol vehicles and helicopters, Jan said. He added that the government aimed to be frugal with its expenses and there would be a ban on unnecessary events and official dinners.

He further added that the government would continue to monitor the situation at the fuelling stations and “take strict action against hoarding”.

“Supply of diesel to farmers for wheat harvesting will be ensured,” Jan said, vowing that the government aimed to implement the policies to protect the economy “without burdening the people”.

The development comes a day after KP CM Afridi announced a subsidy for registered motorcycle riders across the province following an increase in petroleum prices.

Last week, the KP government also notified a set of fuel conservation measures. The finance department formally informed the departments and attached organisations that given the possible implications of the global fuel crisis, it has become necessary to immediately adopt “precautionary and conservation measures” to ensure the smooth functioning of government operations in the province.

It said that all offices should ensure judicious and economical use of petroleum products. “Fuel consumption should be restricted strictly to essential official duties, emergency response activities and unavoidable field operations,” it said.

Punjab govt’s decisions

Separately, a post on PML-N’s X account said today that CM Maryam Nawaz has also decided to implement fuel-saving measures, keeping in view the economic difficulties resulting from the Middle East war.

The post said that provincial ministers would not be provided free petrol until the end of the “petroleum crisis” and the petrol and diesel allowance for official vehicles was being reduced by 50 per cent.

A restriction has also been imposed on the use of protocol vehicles for provincial ministers and senior government officials, the post said, adding that just one extra vehicle would accompany them during their commute for security purposes.

The post further stated that a “work from home” model was being implemented at government offices, under which only necessary staff would come to the office.

It was also clarified in the post that the “movement of only support staff is being stopped under the work-from-home [policy] and work at offices will not stop”.

Moreover, educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, would remain closed from March 10 (Tuesday) to March 31 and could hold online classes during this period. However, examinations would be held as scheduled.

The post further stated that the provision of e-business services and those provided under the ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ initiative would continue.

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ offers government services such as domicile certificates, FIR copies, birth certificates, learner’s driving licenses, and e-stamping through the Punjab Information Technology Board-developed ‘Dastak Doorstep Delivery App’ and web portal.

The provincial government also decided to hold online meetings and employ the facility of teleconferencing for official work, and prohibit official outdoor activities.

The Horse and Cattle Show 2026, which was scheduled to begin from March 28, was also being postponed, the post said.

It added that instructions had been issued for the constitution of district petroleum monitoring committees for the monitoring of petroleum products, and the PITB had been tasked with setting up a track-and-trace system for petroleum products.

The team preparing the system would also include representatives from district administrations, police, the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority and other departments, the post stated.

The CM has also directed to issue an advisory to the private sector for implementing a work-from-home policy, not organising events unnecessarily and only asking necessary staff to come to the office.

She also directed to “strictly monitor transport fares in all districts” and take legal action against those collecting excessive fares.

CM Maryam also issued directives for “strictly monitoring the supply and demand of food items”, the post said, adding that she also appealed to the public not to hold outdoor events.

She also appealed to the people to avoid late-night shopping.

Balochistan closes educational institutions

The Balochistan government also decided to close educational institutions till March 23.

A notification issued by the College, Higher and Technical Education Department on Monday stated: “In light of the ongoing war in the Middle East and the subsequent shortage of fuel supply, the government of Balochistan has decided to close all government intermediate, degree and technical colleges and public-sector universities in the province with effect from March 10-23.

“Consequently, all teaching, academic and administrative activities in the aforementioned educational institutions across the province shall remain suspended during the said period.”

Separately, the School Education Department also issued a notification, which said: “In view of the prevailing regional situation arising out of recent war in the neighbouring region, and as a precautionary measure to ensure administrative preparedness in case of any exigency, while also facilitating the general public in view of potential constraints relating to mobility and transport, the government of Balochistan has been pleased to order that all edicational institutions (public amd privtae) functioning inm Balochidtan shall remain closed with immediate effect from today, March 9 till March 23.”

The notification added, however, that the “ongoing enrollment campaign, the digital census of schools, and examinations (if any) shall continue as per the prescribed schedule. All officers concerned and staff shall ensure that these activities are carried out effectively in accordance with the directions already issued by the School Education Department”.

Additional input from Saleem Shahid