Govt asks depts to ensure judicious use of fuel

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has notified a set of fuel conservation measures in view of the anticipated petroleum supply disruptions amid the escalating Middle East conflict.

The finance department formally informed the departments and attached organisations that given the possible implications of the global fuel crisis, it has become necessary to immediately adopt “precautionary and conservation measures” to ensure the smooth functioning of government operations in the province.

It said that all offices should ensure judicious and economical use of petroleum products.

“Fuel consumption should be restricted strictly to essential official duties, emergency response activities and unavoidable field operations,” it said.

Says all inter-departmental, coordination meetings should be held virtually

The department also said that outstation visits, nonessential inspections, ceremonial visits and unnecessary official travel should be restricted with immediate effect, while official vehicles should be used strictly for official purposes.

“Pooling of vehicles may be encouraged where feasible, and unnecessary use of multiple vehicles for the same official activity should be avoided,” it said.

The finance department also said that all internal, inter-departmental and coordination meetings should, as far as practicable, be conducted through virtual platforms in order to minimise physical movement and fuel consumption.

It said that fuel allocations and vehicle usage should be properly monitored and recorded by the relevant administrative offices to restrict usage.

The department said that heads of attached departments and offices should sensitise all officers and staff regarding austerity in the use of government resources during the prevailing circumstances.

“The ongoing budget cycle and the budget preparation exercise for the forthcoming financial year remain a priority assignment, so all offices must ensure that the above measures do not in any way hamper budget cycle and budget preparation exercise,” it said.

The finance department said that all heads of the attached departments, offices and formations working under it should ensure strict compliance with those instructions and disseminate the same to all subordinate offices and field formations under their administrative control.

On Friday night, filling stations across the provincial capital witnessed long lines of vehicles and motorcycles for fuel. However, the situation improved after the federal government announced Rs55 increase in petrol and diesel prices.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Cartage Association KP had claimed that the oil marketing companies had halted the supply of petrol and diesel to dealers due to the rising global crude oil prices.

“Several petrol pumps in different areas have already started running dry and if the situation persists, nearly 70 per cent of petrol pumps across the country may run out of stock by Monday. The oil companies have stopped supply to dealers and the situation could worsen if immediate steps are not taken,” information secretary of the Petroleum Dealers and Cottage Contractors Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Najibullah told Dawn.

Abdul Majid, president of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association’s KP chapter, said since the government had increased the petroleum prices, the oil marketing companies should increase the supply to filling stations.

He said that two days ago, he had deposited money for fuel for his filling station but the supply was still awaited.

Mr Majid said that people were worried about the government’s decision to regulate fuel prices on a weekly basis instead of a fortnight.

“Such a situation results in the drying up of petrol pumps, so marketing companies should ensure timely fuel supply,” he said.

The association leader said officials of the district administration were visiting petrol pumps and even detained some people, but that was no solution to the issue.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026