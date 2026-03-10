E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Islamabad police release Aurat March activists a day after detention; probe demanded into ‘manhandling’ of detainees

Ikram Junaidi Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 12:13am
Women’s rights activists hold a press conference at the National Press Club in Islamabad on March 10. — HRCP/ Facebook
Women’s rights activists hold a press conference at the National Press Club in Islamabad on March 10. — HRCP/ Facebook
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Aurat March organisers, civil society members, and rights groups accused the authorities on Monday of manhandling and threatening women’s rights activists who had been detained the previous day in Islamabad.

The assertions were made at a press conference after police released all 44 activists detained ahead of an International Women’s Day rally on Sunday.

Police cited the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the district administration not issuing a no-objection certificate (NoC) to the Aurat March for the rally as reasons for the arrests.

After the activists were released, they held a press conference at the National Press Club, demanding an investigation into the incident.

Aurat March’s Dr Farzana Bari said the organisers of the rally were aware that Section 144 was imposed in the federal capital, but “civil society does not accept any law that is in violation of basic rights”.

“You cannot take our right to protest. Similar protests were held across the globe, but we were stopped and told that there was a threat of a suicide bomber blowing themselves up,” she claimed.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Secretary General Harris Khalique said: “We don’t believe in violating laws, but with laws such as the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) in place, society cannot function”.

“Yesterday, females were manhandled and beaten,” he alleged, adding that they were detained and taken to Women Police Station.

“When their relatives and friends reached there, they were also locked up. Baton-charge was used against them, they were pulled from their hair, and they were forced to sign on fake affidavits,” he alleged.

Khalique said the HRCP demanded an investigation into the incident and departmental action against those found guilty of the accusations made by him.

PPP Human Rights Cell Information Secretary Tariq Mahmood Ghouri, who is also a part of the Aurat March, claimed while talking to Dawn that the relatives of the detained activists, who went to the police stations, were also detained.

“They were forced to sign an affidavit that said that they (activists) would not participate in such activities in the future. They had to sign it to get their daughters released,” he alleged.

It was also alleged during the press conference that even lawyers were not allowed to meet the detained activists and that male personnel body-searched female detainees.

Violence against women, Women Rights
Pakistan

Ikram Junaidi is a staff correspondent for Dawn with over 25 years of experience. He covers national politics, particularly opposition parties, as well as public health issues.

Ikram Junaidi

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe