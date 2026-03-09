Pollutants from Iran could worsen air quality in Pakistan’s western parts: Met Office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has cautioned that the pollution resulting from the recent attacks on Iran’s oil sites could worsen air quality in western parts of Pakistan.

“Due to [the] recent situation in Iran, the winds may carry pollutants and deteriorate air quality in the western parts of the country,” read a press release issued by the PMD.

The PMD predicted that rain and thunderstorms were likely in the upper parts of Pakistan under the influence of a westerly wave that was to approach on Monday evening and persist until March 12.

Read more here.