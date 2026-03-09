E-Paper | March 09, 2026

PMD warns winds could carry pollutants from Iran, worsen air quality in western parts of Pakistan

Imtiaz Ali Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 02:22pm
Vehicles move along a highway past a war memorial statue and a billboard depicting Iran’s late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with plumes of black smoke billowing, in Tehran on March 8, 2026. — AFP
Vehicles move along a highway past a war memorial statue and a billboard depicting Iran’s late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with plumes of black smoke billowing, in Tehran on March 8, 2026. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday cautioned that the pollution resulting from the recent US-Israeli attacks on Iran’s oil sites could worsen air quality in western parts of the country.

“Due to [the] recent situation in Iran, the winds may carry pollutants and deteriorate air quality in the western parts of the country,” read a press release issued by the PMD.

A partial screengrab of a PMD press release issued on March 9, 2026.
A partial screengrab of a PMD press release issued on March 9, 2026.

Iran, Pakistan’s western neighbour, has been embroiled in a war with the United States and Israel since the latter’s February 28 strikes that assassinated its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Major airstrikes on Tehran’s refineries and fuel depots on March 7 plunged the Iranian capital into a toxic gloom as black, oily rain fell on Sunday.

In Tehran, the sun was blotted out by thick black smoke billowing from oil facilities that continued to smoulder.

CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen described the scene at Tehran’s Shahran oil depot as “apocalyptic”, adding that “breathing the air feels quite toxic”.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society warned civilians of severe health risks, cautioning that the “significant quantities of toxic hydrocarbons, sulfur and nitrogen oxides” released could cause chemical burns and lung damage.

Further strikes by the US and Israel hit five oil facilities in and near Tehran, according to an official with the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company.

Showers expected in upper parts

In its press release, the PMD predicted that rain and thunderstorms were likely in the upper parts of the country under the influence of a westerly wave that was to approach on Monday evening and persist until March 12.

The PMD said “partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions with chances of moderate rain-wind-thunderstorm (few heavy falls at times)” were expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dir, Kohistan, Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur.

It predicted the same for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from Monday evening to March 12.

On March 10 and 11, “light rain-wind/thunderstorm” was likely in Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Bajaur, Bannu, Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu and Mianwali.

According to PMD, “rain-wind/thunderstorm” was expected in Islamabad, the Potohar region, Murree, Galliyat and surroundings from Monday night to March 11 with occasional gaps.

“Hailstorm at isolated places is also likely in Islamabad and upper parts of the country during the forecast period,” the statement added.

Listing the possible impacts, the Met Office said daytime temperatures were expected to decrease by three to four degrees Celsius in the country’s upper parts.

It warned that landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper KP, GB and AJK during the period. The PMD advised tourists to avoid unnecessary travelling and urged farmers to manage their crops according to the prevailing weather.

US Iran Rift
Pakistan

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Imtiaz Ali

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe