Losing fertile land

EVERY now and then in Pakistan, fertile land quietly disappears under layers of concrete, bricks and roads. This change does not happen overnight. The rapid rise in population and the unplanned, hap-hazard growth of cities and towns are creating a serious problem in the shape of land degradation and loss of productive farmland. If this trend continues un-checked, Pakistan’s food security will face severe risks in the coming years.

One of the major causes of land loss is urban sprawl. Cities in Pakistan are expanding both horizontally and vertically. Housing colonies, commercial plazas and road networks are spreading like a cancer, slowly eating away fertile agricultural land. It is estimated that around 10 square kilometres of productive farmland are lost every single day due to urban expansion. This means nearly 3,650 square kilometres of farmland vanish every year. Such figures are alarming for a country that heavily depends on agriculture for food, employment and economic stability.

The case of Lahore clearly highlights this issue. In 1972, about 94 per cent of Lahore district’s area was under cultivation. By 2010, this figure had dropped to just 29.5pc, and the situation has worsened since then. What was once rich farmland is now covered with concrete jungles. As cities grow outward, they tend to consume the food basket of Pakistan, particularly in the upper and lower Indus Basin, which has historically supported crop production.

Urbanisation is rising rapidly. Global reports suggest Pakistan is experiencing one of the highest rates of urbanisation in the region. More than half of the country’s population now lives in cities. While urban growth is a sign of develop-ment, unplanned expansion creates more problems than benefits.

Other than the urban sprawl, salinity and waterlogging are also major issues, reducing soil fertility and crop yields. In addition, wind and water erosion are degrading large areas of the Indus Basin, weakening agricultural productivity.

All these factors together are slowly damaging Pakistan’s agriculture base. There is an urgent need for planned urban development, protection of agricultural land, and sustainable land management. Without timely action, the silent loss of land today may turn into a food crisis tomorrow.

Sanaullah Mirani

Daharki

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026