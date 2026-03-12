‘Devil statue’ seized by police in Karachi

KARACHI: Police said on Thursday that a statue allegedly depicting a satanic figure was seized from Mehran Town in Korangi Industrial Area, after videos of the effigy went viral on social media.

The videos posted on social media had shown a large white statue depicting what appeared to be a human male with a bull’s head sitting down.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, told Dawn that police had seized the statue on Wednesday night after videos of it surfaced on social media.

The official confirmed that the statue was supposed to be torched at a rally marking Youm Al Quds in the metropolis.

He said no case has been registered nor had anyone has been arrested so far.

In 2019, a 20-feet-high ‘satanic’ sculpture was the cause of much controversy at the Lahore Museum.

The sculpture, striking due to its size and grotesque features, was criticised for its alleged portrayal of the devil and inappropriateness for its historic venue. Following the criticism, the sculpture was first covered and then removed from the museum’s premises.