E-Paper | July 16, 2026

The weekly weird

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Chocolate art raises €108,000

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Chocolate sculptures by leading French pastry chefs raised over 100,000 euros at a charity auction in Paris organised by Pierre Hermé. The event featured edible but display-style creations, including a chocolate clock, white chocolate roses, and a large piece made from 495 chocolate eggs and a single Daum crystal.

The auction brought in 108,100 euros for a charity supporting children hospitalised with leukaemia, according to auction house Artcurial. Described as the first event of its kind, it included works by 25 well-known chefs such as Patrick Roger, Cyril Lignac and Nina Metayer. Some pieces were paired with special experiences, including private lessons and tasting sessions.

World’s largest gingerbread house celebrates Home Alone

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www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com

To mark the 35th anniversary of Home Alone, Disney+ and Hulu built a gingerbread house replicating the McCallister home, now certified by Guinness World Records as the largest in the world.

The Hollywood display measures 34 feet long, 58 feet wide and 22 feet tall and was constructed over eight days using 7,350 pounds of flour, over 6,600 eggs, 20 gallons of edible glue and 10 pounds of fondant.

Talipot palms flower for the first time in Rio

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Decades-old talipot palms in Rio de Janeiro’s Flamengo Park are flowering for the first and only time, decades after being introduced by landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx in the 1960s. The palms, which can live 40 to 80 years, produce a towering plume of millions of small, creamy-white blossoms at the end of their life cycle.

Originating from southern India and Sri Lanka, the palms can grow up to 30 metres and may produce around 25 million flowers. If pollinated, they yield fruits that can become seedlings. The rare sight has drawn crowds to the park, with many hoping to collect seedlings for future generations.

Musician teaches octopus to “play” piano

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www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com

Swedish YouTuber Mattias Krantz spent six months teaching his pet octopus, Takoyaki, to interact with a specially designed piano. Using a “crab elevator” to reward notes played, Krantz encouraged Tako to pull levers with his tentacles and even attempt the melody of “Baby Shark,” accompanied by Krantz on guitar.

While Krantz calls the project both “the coolest and worst thing” he’s done, marine scientists note the octopus is motivated by treats, not music, and is simply performing trained actions rather than enjoying rhythm or melody.

Published in Dawn, Young World, January 3rd, 2026

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