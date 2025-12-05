Another 14 killed in CCD encounters across Punjab

TOBA TEK SINGH/ BAHAWALPUR / SAHIWAL / OKARA: As many as 14 suspects were killed and several others injured across the province on Thursday in alleged encounters between drug peddlers, dacoits and the Crime Control Department (CCD).

According to details, encounters were reported in several cities, including Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Arifwala and Okara.

In one incident in Shahkot in Nankana Sahib, six drug dealers were killed in an encounter with the CCD late on Wednesday night.

A CCD official claimed that the drug pushers were confronted by the CCD near Chak 5 and they opened indiscriminate fire.

The official claimed that three of the suspects were found dead while others had managed to flee.

In another similar incident near the Shahkot city, police claimed that a group of narcotic sellers on motorcycles opened fire on policemen when they were signalled to stop. After the guns went silent, three suspects were found dead, while their accomplices fled.

One suspect was identified as Afzal of Faisalabad and five others were residents of different localities of Shahkot tehsil. They were identified as Akram, Usman, Abid, Ayub and Khurram.

In Vehari, police claimed that a CCD team stopped three suspects near Nahar Khanpur, however, they allegedly opened fire.

One Allah Baksh was found dead and his two accomplices fled away under the cover of darkness after the firing stopped. Police claimed that the deceased was involved in thirteen cases of dacoities and drug trafficking.

In another encounter in Vehari’s 12/ WB, after a shootout, an alleged drug peddler was killed ‘by the firing of his own two fleeing accomplices’.

Police said he was identified as Muhammad Sajjad, who was involved in a number of narcotics cases.

The Lodhran CCD claimed that it had arrested an alleged dacoit involved in cases of robbery, car-lifting and illegal arms in injured condition after an encounter in the limits of the Dunyapur Police station.

Police claimed that two armed persons on a motorcycle were spotted near Pull Rajbah Jam Minor by a CCD team. The team signaled them to stop, however, they allegedly opened fire, which was retaliated. Suspect Dilawar Hussain alias Khotiwala, involved in 45 criminal cases, was found injured. A constable was also shot in the chest but survived due to a bullet-proof jacket, police said.

In Sahiwal’s village 25/14-L at Kalar Shah Moor, the Shah Kot Police clashed with a drug smuggler Zafar Iqbal, who was trafficking drugs along with his two companions. When the police tried to stop them, they started firing. Later, police claimed to have found one person in critical condition with multiple bullet injuries, while two of his accomplices escaped.

The Shah Kot Police also claimed to raid the dera of two drug peddlers in the Mosa Shah area and arrested Altaf alias Kali, while his companion succeeded to escape. In the third incident in the district, CCD inspector Shakeela Akhter raided another dera in Check 91/9-L and arrested two alleged drug paddlers Asif Ansari and Mushtaq Ahmed.

Meanwhile, a police official named Hussain Masood was critically injured in an encounter near the Govt Vocational Training Institute, Jahaz Ground. Police claimed that after a report of a dacoity was received, a police van rushed to the scene where they confronted three dacoits. Police claimed to arrest dacoit Abid Hussain Gadi in critical condition, while his two companions succeeded to escape. The injured cop was shifted to the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital.

In another incident, a CCD team raided the shop of alleged drug seller Bilal at BK Block, Arifwala city and arrested him and recovered drugs and weapons during the raid.

Three similar incidents were also reported in Okara on Thursday. In one incident, a CCD team confronted three suspects on motorcycles near 4/4L GT Road west underpass. One Abdul Ghaffar was found injured, who later succumbed to his bullet injuries, while two of his accomplices managed to escape.

In another incident, a shootout was reported between CCD personnel and three suspects on motorcycles near village 23/1RB on the University Road. Police claimed that one suspect identified as Faraz alias Shanker was killed in the encounter, while his two accomplices, identified as Munawwar alias Tooti and Sheraz alias Sajan, managed to escape. During the encounter, a cop was shot in the head and chest, but he remained safe due to a bullet proof helmet and jacket.

In the third incident, a suspect later identified as Faiz Muhammad was killed, while two other unidentified suspects managed their escape during an encounter.

