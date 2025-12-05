High court questions veracity of encounters

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday observed that people would continue to raise questions if during alleged encounters all police personnel remain unharmed in attempts by accomplices to free a suspect.

Justice Farooq Haider was hearing a petition against Kasur police’s alleged refusal to hand over the body of a suspect killed in an encounter to the family.

Being summoned on a short notice, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar appeared before the court.

Petitioner Sagheer pleaded that the suspect, Adeel, had died in the custody of Kasur police and his body was not being handed over to the family.

“When, during an attempt to free accomplices, everyone else remains unharmed, questions naturally arise. People ask whether the bullet was instructed not to hit police officials,” the judge remarked.

The judge asked the IGP whether he had reviewed the matter.

The IGP stated that he had looked into the entire case and examined all photographs of the accused, who had earlier remained in jail.

The judge observed that the police are meant to protect the public and fingers should not be raised on their conduct.

Addressing the IGP, the judge remarked that the Punjab police were fortunate to have a chief, who handled matters with integrity.

During proceedings, Justice Haider observed that an accused on physical remand is a trust in the custody of the police.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the replies of the Kasur police officers, the judge asked the IGP why issues were not resolved before his intervention.

The judge remarked that the body is the right of the family.

The judge disposed of the petition and directed the heirs to approach the police for the handing over of the body.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025