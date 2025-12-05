Woman arrested for changing statement in rape case

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman was arrested by the People’s Colony Police circle’s special investigation unit on Thursday for allegedly being involved in a honey-trap case after she changed her statement in a rape case.

The FIR registered by the Madina Town Police, complainant Inspector Saleha Khalid, said that accused ‘S’ of Chak 204-RB had registered a case against two men on gang-rape charges. It said when she produced the record of the case before the area judicial magistrate on Thursday, ‘S’ changed her statement and informed the court that both accused were not the rapists. The complainant further claimed that Samreen allegedly took money from the accused by blackmailing them to change her statement.

ACCIDENT: A retired government college professor died in a road accident in Toba on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 report said that deceased Malik Muhammad Yasin (65) was travelling on the Toba-Gojra Bypass Road on a motorcycle when a speeding bus ran over his bike. As a result, he was critically wounded and succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

In another incident, a labourer died after a steel pipe fell on him during work in a sugar mill in Jhang. He, identified as Ali Raza (26) died instantly.

ENCOUNTER: An under-arrest robber was killed in an alleged encounter with the Rajana Police on Thursday.

Police claimed the suspected robber, identified as Irshad of Samundari, was being taken to recover booty on his indication, when his four armed accomplices on motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire on the police to free him near Chak 271 GB Link Road. As a result of the cross firing, he allegedly received bullets fired by his accomplices and he died instantly.

Police spokesperson claimed that he was wanted in dozens of cases of theft and robbery in different districts.

CAUGHT: A son of an employee of the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) has been allegedly caught stealing costly heart medicines from the institute.

In his complaint to the Civil Lines Police, FIC Security Supervisor Munir Ahmad claimed that during checking he recovered thousands of tablets for heart diseases from the custody of accused Muhammad Ashir.

He claimed that the accused told him that he was given the medicines by his father Muhammad Ashraf, who was an employee at FIC. The accused was handed over to the police.

HONESTY REWARDED: A Suthra Punjab worker in Faisalabad returned Rs900,000 she found in the garbage of a house during her duty and apprised officers.

An official said on Thursday that Suthra Punjab employee Nusrat Bibi found the money, which was returned to the owner. She was given Rs300,000 as prize for her honesty.

The owner of the house gave her Rs100,000, the contractor another Rs100,000 and Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir also awarded her Rs100,000. The DC also announced to provide a job for her son and an increase in her salary.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025