Double-murder convict gets death sentence

BAHAWALPUR: Dunyapur Additional Sessions Judge Syed Ehsan Bokhari handed down the death sentence along with a fine on a double murder convict.

According to the prosecution, convict Muhammad Hussain stabbed to death Naziran Bibi and Ata Elahi over domestic affairs on Aug 14.

The Dunyarpur Saddar police registered a case on the complaint of their relative Abdul Sattar and arrested him. The court found him guilty and handed him the death sentence along with a fine of Rs1 million.

In another case, Lodhran Additional Sessions Judge Hafiz Abdul Hamid awarded the life imprisonment and a fine to convict Hasnain Chandia who had shot dead one Waji-ur-Rehman in 2024 over a monetary dispute.

The court awarded life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs500,000 to the convict.

INFANT RECOVERED: The Hasilpur City Police claimed to have recovered a newborn baby girl 24 hours after her alleged kidnapping and arrested five accused.

According to Bahawalpur DPO’s PRO, the infant was allegedly abducted from a private hospital by the five accused, including two women, a day earlier.

On DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal’s orders, a police team launched investigations and used modern techniques and geo-tagging to locate the kidnappers, including main accused Hannan.

The PRO, however, declined to disclose their names owing to their identification parade to be held in the jail on Friday. He claimed that the accused included men, who claim that they had purchased the girl for Rs165,000 from the alleged abductors. He said the girl was handed over to her mother.

FUNERAL: Syed Fazal Hussain Bokhari, a retired police officer, and husband of Government Sadiq College Women University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shazia Anjum was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at Dera Nawab Sahib near Ahmedpur East on Thursday.

His funeral prayers, held at the Bahawalpur’s Markazi Janazagah, were participated by a large number of people from all walks of life, including local universities and educational institutions’ teachers, government officials and students.

His Qul will be held on Dec 7 at his residence at the Government Employees Housing Society on Bagdad Road, Bahawalpur.

