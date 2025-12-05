E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Lawyers rally against 27th amendment

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 07:24am
LAHORE: Lahore Bar Association (LBA) members staged a weekly rally on Thursday against the 27th Amendment.

The rally was taken out from Aiwan-i-Adl to Charing Cross, which was also joined by Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) members at GPO Chowk.

Holding placards and banners, the lawyers chanted slogans against the amendment calling it an attack on the independence of the judiciary.

They also criticised the establishment of the federal constitutional court under the amendment.

The lawyers vowed to take out rallies until the amendment is abolished.

They stayed at Charing Cross for half an hour.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

