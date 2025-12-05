E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Mbappe magic ends Real’s winless woes

Reuters Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 06:17am
REAL Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (R) celebrates with team-mates Vinicius Jr (C) and Jude Bellingham after scoring against Athletic Bilbao during their La Liga match at San Mames.—Reuters
BILBAO: An inspired Kylian Mbappe scored two fabulous goals to guide Real Madrid to a commanding 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, ending their three-game winless streak in La Liga.

The win keeps Real in second place with 36 points from 15 matches, one behind leaders Barcelona.

Real started brightly, with Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon called into action within the opening minutes. Misjudgements by the home defence gifted chances to Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, only for Simon to deny both with exceptional saves. However, the hosts’ resistance crumbled in the seventh minute.

Mbappe, receiving a long ball near the halfway line, brushed aside two defenders in a dynamic solo run before curling a stunning strike into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

The combination of Mbappe and Vinicius Jr terrorised Athletic’s defence throughout the first half, though Real’s forwards were often wasteful in front of goal.

Athletic nearly punished Real for their missed chances in the 24th minute when Gorka Guruzeta intercepted Federico Valverde’s wayward pass and unleashed a fierce strike, only for Thibaut Courtois to produce a superb reflex save.

Moments later, Courtois thwarted Alex Bereng­uer’s close-range effort in another display of his agility.

Real doubled their lead just before halftime. A patient build-up culminated in Trent Alexander-Arnold — who suffered a thigh injury during the match and faces up to two months out — delivering a pinpoint cross from the right wing to the far post.

Mbappe nodded the ball back inside the six-yard box, where Eduardo Camavinga headed in from close range.

There was still time before the break, however, for Courtois to make another great stop to deny a thunderous Mikel Jauregizar shot from outside the box.

The second half saw Real ease off the tempo, but Mbappe was far from done. In the 59th minute, spotting Simon marginally out of position, the French forward unleashed another curling effort from outside the box to seal the win.

It was Mbappes 16th goal in 15 games in La Liga this season, double the eight goals scored by Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, who is in second place in La Liga’s scoring chart.

Mbappe will have Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record for goals in a calendar year in his sights when Los Blancos face Celta Vigo in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Mbappe, who has scored 55 goals in all competitions in as many matches in 2025, is four goals shy of the 59-goal calendar-year record set by Ronaldo in 2013. With five matches still to play this year, the French forward could surpass the Portuguese great and set a new benchmark.

“It was an important match because we wanted to break the [bad] dynamic,” Real manager Xabi Alonso told a press conference.

“We came in with the necessary preparation and calm. Now we have to keep going.”

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

