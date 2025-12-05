MQM-P opposes shifting of its lawmakers’ uplift schemes to HMC

HYDERABAD: Sindh Assembly members of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) from Hyderabad have opposed transfer of 43 development schemes from Local Government Project to Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on the request of city’s mayor.

Speaking at a news conference at local press club on Thursday, Sabir Kaimkhani, Nasir Qureshi and Rashid Khan said that these schemes pertained to the year 2022-23 when a change of regime took place involving formation of PDM government.

They said that these schemes were reflected in the budget book as well and were to be executed by Local Government Project but being executed now with different percentages of physical work progress. They argued that such schemes of MPAs Jam Khan Shoro and Sharjeel Memon and another MPA from Hyderabad rural area were being executed by Local Government Project and not HMC.

They alleged that the PPP had been ignoring urban areas represented by MQM in elected houses for last 18. They apprehended that by taking over these schemes mayor Hyderabad would use these schemes for political exploitation.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025