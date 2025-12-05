Drug peddler jailed for life

LARKANA: A Model Criminal Trial Court (MCTC) and Special Court for Anti-Narcotics of Qambar-Shahdadkot district on Thursday sentenced Farhan Korai, a resident of Rahmatpur in Larkana, to rigorous life imprisonment in a drug trafficking case.

The court’s Presiding Judge Tariq Bhatti read out a brief judgment in the open court. The accused had reportedly failed to prove his innocence during the trial despite being given adequate opportunities. The court also imposed a Rs1 million fine on him. In case of non-payment, the convict will undergo additional six-month imprisonment.

The case dates back to March 27, 2024, when Nasirabad police arrested Farhan from the Nasirabad–Mehar Indus Highway near Nabi Bakhsh Kandhro Mor. During the search, police recovered a white Mehran car (BNM-Sindh-162) and seized 142kg of charas concealed under the front seat and footboard.

The seized drug was later verified by a chemical laboratory. A formal FIR, Case No. 42/2024, was registered at Nasirabad police station under Section 9-E of the Anti-Narcotics (Amended) Act 2022. Following the announcement of the judgment, the convict was transported to Central Jail Larkana.

The prosecution was led throughout the trial by Ali Hassan Mughiri who presented the testimonies of the three key witnesses. The original complainant, however, passed away of natural causes after lodging the case and before recording his statement.

The case was initially filed on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Ghulam Nabi Kalhoro. After completing the investigation, Inspector Abdul Wahid Rajput submitted the challan in court. The court reserved the verdict and announced it on Thursday, after multiple hearings.

