E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Drug peddler jailed for life

Our Correspondent Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 06:17am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LARKANA: A Model Criminal Trial Court (MCTC) and Special Court for Anti-Narcotics of Qambar-Shahdadkot district on Thursday sentenced Farhan Korai, a resident of Rahmatpur in Larkana, to rigorous life imprisonment in a drug trafficking case.

The court’s Presiding Judge Tariq Bhatti read out a brief judgment in the open court. The accused had reportedly failed to prove his innocence during the trial despite being given adequate opportunities. The court also imposed a Rs1 million fine on him. In case of non-payment, the convict will undergo additional six-month imprisonment.

The case dates back to March 27, 2024, when Nasirabad police arrested Farhan from the Nasirabad–Mehar Indus Highway near Nabi Bakhsh Kandhro Mor. During the search, police recovered a white Mehran car (BNM-Sindh-162) and seized 142kg of charas concealed under the front seat and footboard.

The seized drug was later verified by a chemical laboratory. A formal FIR, Case No. 42/2024, was registered at Nasirabad police station under Section 9-E of the Anti-Narcotics (Amended) Act 2022. Following the announcement of the judgment, the convict was transported to Central Jail Larkana.

The prosecution was led throughout the trial by Ali Hassan Mughiri who presented the testimonies of the three key witnesses. The original complainant, however, passed away of natural causes after lodging the case and before recording his statement.

The case was initially filed on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Ghulam Nabi Kalhoro. After completing the investigation, Inspector Abdul Wahid Rajput submitted the challan in court. The court reserved the verdict and announced it on Thursday, after multiple hearings.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe