Trailer runs over biker

KARACHI: Reckless driving by a trailer driver claimed the life of a young man in the Site area on Thursday, police said.

A traffic police official said that the man was riding a motorbike when a trailer hit him near Habib Bank Chowrangi.

Injured, he was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in an ambulance, where he died during treatment.

Later, Site-A SHO Imran Afridi said that the victim was identified as Mohammed Rizwan, 28, a resident of Nauras Chowrangi in Site area.

The driver fled the scene along with the heavy vehicle.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025